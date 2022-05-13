To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, May 16 — 9 a.m., scrabble; 10 a.m., bunco; 10 a.m. to noon, Jefferson County benefit specialist; 1 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. euchre; 1 p.m., wizard

Tuesday, May 17 — 10 a.m., Mayor Meet Up; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Parkinson’s exercise; 1 p.m., five-handed-sheepshead 1 p.m., movie “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

Wednesday, May 18 — 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 to 6 p.m., blood drive; 1 p.m. watercolor

Thursday, May 19 – 1 p.m. beginning bridge; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 7 p.m., public euchre

Friday, May 20 — 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead

Saturday, May 21 – Closed

Sunday, May 22 — 1 p.m., public euchre; 1 p.m., public sheepshead

