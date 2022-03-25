The following article was written by Jill Fuller, coordinator of marketing and communications for the Bridges Library System based in Waukesha, of which the Watertown Public Library is part.
Some books are mirrors, reflecting experiences we can relate to. Others are windows, showing us views we’ve never been exposed to before. For Luke, a student at Woodside Elementary School in Sussex, the books he read for the Kids’ Choice Award program were both. “‘A Boy Called Bat’ is a mirror for me,” he said, “because I also have an annoying brother. The ‘Last Kids on Earth’ is a window for me because I have never been in a zombie apocalypse,” he said. According to his mom, Luke read over half of the books for the Kids’ Choice Awards. He even bargained to stay up past his bedtime to read more of ‘The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl.’
Twenty years ago, in the fall of 2001, several public and school librarians in Waukesha County, along with staff at the Bridges Library System, started the Kids’ Choice Award program to encourage and promote a love of reading among fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students. What started with 12 participating schools in one county has grown to include 48 elementary schools and 16 public libraries across Jefferson and Waukesha counties.
“Kids’ Choice has been a bridge strengthening connections between our school and public libraries,” said Kay Koepsel-Benning, the director of library services in the Elmbrook School District. “Our students see we are working together to give them mirrors and windows to the world through the books we encourage them to read.” Each year, public librarians and school library media specialists meet throughout the year, working together to create the book lists and promote the program within the libraries and schools. The students are encouraged to read from a selection of 15 books and vote for their favorites using an online voting system. This spring, 2,299 students cast their votes after spending the winter reading. The winner was the graphic novel “When Stars Are Scattered,” about two Somali brothers living in a refugee camp in Kenya, one of whom takes an opportunity to get an education in order to help his brother. Talk about an incredible window for students.
Books are powerful forces in lives, helping us think, grow, and develop our minds and hearts. Thinking back on the books you’ve read, which ones have been mirrors and which ones have been windows? Which experiences have you learned about thanks to the pages of a book? In libraries, and through the Kids’ Choice Award program, we love introducing students to new mirrors and windows. “Twenty years later, we are thrilled the Kids’ Choice Award program has grown and is going strong,” said Angela Meyers, the youth services coordinator at the Bridges Library System. “We’re excited to continue this partnership into the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.