Model train open house slated in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — The model trains open house is back at the Oconomowoc Historical Society and Museum, 103 W. Jefferson St., Oconomowoc.
After missing the open house last year due to COVID-19, the society has announced its 7th annual open house of the Milwaukee North Western Model Railroad exhibit to be held at the Oconomowoc Museum, Saturday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Milwaukee North Western is a large 21 by 32 foot HO scale layout that depicts the area from Milwaukee to western Wisconsin in the 1950s and includes numerous on-line communities and notable geographical sites all along its line.
In addition to the permanent exhibit, there will be other portable operating model railroads on display, historic railroad memorabilia, and many tables offering items for sale. All younger visitors will be invited to be locomotive engineers as they operate one of the six or more freight and passenger trains along their several routes, in addition to operating trains on the portable layouts.
The hobby of “scale” model railroading is an adventure. It can be great for a young person or older adult and it can last a life time. Unlike any other hobby, it has much to offer in a sense of history, geography, architecture, and industry. It includes all the engineering sciences, civil, mechanical and electrical. All of that along with the fun of model building and then operating a real-life setting in miniature.
Attendance at the open house is free with donations appreciated. The museum is handicapped accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.