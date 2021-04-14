WAUKESHA — ProHealth Care is bringing back its popular gardening classes. The free classes will be held online this year, allowing more people to participate.
The classes are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month, from May through September. Each interactive class will be led by a trained, certified master gardener from the UW-Madison Extension Gardener Program.
“The classes are part of an ongoing initiative to help provide fresh, healthy food sources to people in our community,” said Sarah Butz, ProHealth’s director of community benefit. “The gardeners have a wealth of knowledge to share.”
Every year, the master gardeners plant and maintain a garden on the campus of ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital. ProHealth provides the supplies for the garden and donates the harvest to the Waukesha Food Pantry.
This year, a new garden is planned at ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital, and the produce will be donated to the Oconomowoc Food Pantry.
“The classes are an important resource for people who want to grow their own food,” Butz said. “Homegrown produce can provide direct access to low-cost, nutritional food sources while also offering a healthy activity.”
Anyone can register for the gardening classes at ProHealthCare.org/Classes. They include:
• “Container Gardening.” Learn to grow summer flowers and vegetables in containers.
• “Trouble Free Tomatoes.” Gain tips for planting, pruning, fertilizing and controlling disease and insects so one can ensure a bountiful crop.
• “Native Trees and Shrubs for Wisconsin Landscapes.” Determine the best plants for local conditions.
• “Bee Aware.” Understand the importance of bees in the ecosystem and discover how to create an environment that attracts them.
• “Intelligent Pest Management.” Find ways to control unwanted insects, weeds, plant diseases and rabbits.
