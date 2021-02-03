LEBANON — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon will host a drive-through Ruby’s Pantry on Tuesday.
Each month, Ruby’s Pantry brings a semi-truck of food and household products to Lebanon. Volunteers divide the products into shares.
The food distribution times will be 4 to 6 p.m. but may start earlier if shares are ready and go until the 360 shares are distributed.
Traffic for Ruby’s Pantry will be routed through three lines, one for single shares, one for double shares and one for more than two shares. Volunteers will be directing traffic.
Shares can be picked up at the Lebanon Fire Station, but vehicles will be routed past the church and through the side streets to keep excess traffic off of County Highway R. Guests will have to load the shares into their own vehicle. People who feel sick are asked to stay home. If one is unable to load a share, they are asked to have a friend pick it up for them.
There are no income or residency requirement to attend a Ruby’s Pantry food distribution.
Ruby’s Pantry receives no state or federal money and is funded primarily by the $20 donation per share to help cover operational costs such as trucking and refrigeration.
If one is interested in becoming a volunteer, they can go online to create a new user account at https://rubyspantry.org/ Follow on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry — St. Peter’s Lebanon WI for any updates or changes.
St. Peter’s is located seven miles northeast of Watertown at the intersection of County Highways MM and R.
