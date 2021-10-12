JUNEAU — The Medicare Open Enrollment Period, which runs from Friday through  Dec. 7, is the time to review and change Part C Advantage Plan, or Part D prescription drug plan for 2021.

For most people, this is the only time of year one can change a plan. Changes can happen annually to all Part C and Part D plans which means that costs and coverage for drugs could change. Likewise, a different company may offer better coverage for the same medications.

People have saved hundreds of dollars a year by switching to a different plan. The only way to know if one can save money is to review and compare plans. Part C and Part D insurance companies are required to mail out an Annual Notice of Change by Sept. 30 and explain how a plan is changing.

Medicare supplement (Medigap) policies are not affected by this enrollment period. Similarly, those on SeniorCare are also not affected. SeniorCare will mail a renewal notice when coverage needs to be renewed. If one is on SeniorCare and have had medication changes, one will want to check the cost of Medicare plans to see what the best option is available.

The benefit specialists at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County can assist with unbiased information on plans that are available and most cost effective for individual needs. In-person appointments will be limited, due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic. Contact the ADRC if one needs assistance reviewing plan information.

The Medicare Plan Finder no longer saves drug list and pharmacy choices without a Medicare account. If one does not have an account, it is highly suggested to set one up with a username, password, and secret question. There is an instructional video on the website https://www.co.dodge.wi.gov/government/departments-a-d/aging-and-disability-resource-center/benefit-specialists/medicare.

For free, unbiased assistance, or to request a Medicare packet, call 920-386-3580 (800-924-6407) or email hsagingunit@co.dodge.wi.us. Once a packet is complete, return it to the ADRC for processing no later than Nov. 19.

