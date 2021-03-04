Walk Watertown map available
A new walking map that starts at Calvary Baptist School will be posted on the Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday. People can use the map at their convenience. The current map on Facebook starts at Glenn’s Market. The map will also be e-mailed to those people who are part of the e-mail group.
The idea is for people to walk at their convenience during the week instead of a group on Saturday. Participants are asked to post on Facebook so the group can see if people are taking advantage of the map or send an email to walkwatertown@gmail.com. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge. For those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com.
Virtual career fair offered
The deadline to register for the Gosling Virtual Career Fair is Friday. The Gosling Virtual Career Fair is set for Wednesday. The Watertown High School and Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce will host the third annual career for all students at Watertown High School. All students will be joining three sessions of their choice from 9 to 11:10 a.m. Then the fair will open to the public from 11:30 to 12:30 a.m. This is a virtual event by Zoom.
Book/puzzle exchange set
The Watertown Senor and Community Center will hold a book and/or puzzle exchange from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the parking lot at the senior center. A table of books and puzzles will be outside the building, weather permitting. Participants can take home books and puzzles. There is a place to return the items.
Izaak Walton trap shoot planned
Izaak Walton will host a winter trap shoot will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, weather permitting, at the N664 Barry Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.