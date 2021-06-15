WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance 12th annual Fran Achen show will take place July 1-25th in both a physical and virtual format.
Amateur and professional artists are invited to exhibit their photography at the 12th annual Fran Achen Photography Competition. This show is open to all photographers and will be broken down into two categories, youth/teen (under 18) and adult.
The Whitewater Arts Alliance Board and staff have announced the competition will return to its traditional in-gallery display format. In addition, all of the photographs will appear in the online virtual show.
The awards presentation program and opening reception for the Fran Achen Photography Contest will be held live and in-person in the Cultural Arts Center Gallery on Sunday, July 11 with awards to be announced at about 2 p.m.
Entries and fees are due Thursday, June 17.
Awards will be announced at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11 in the Cultural Arts Center Gallery. Viewers’ Choice Award announcement will be made Sunday, July 25.
Photos can be dropped off on Monday, June 28, and Tuesday June 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. Items can be picked on Sunday, July 25 from 3 to 5 p.m.
Awards include Best of Show, $125; second place award, $100; third place award, $75; outstanding youth award, $50; local interest award $50, and viewers’ choice award, $50.
To fill out an entry form and/or to view more details about the show, visit the link: www.whitewaterarts.org/fran-achen-2021.
Jeff McDonald, chair of the show and former Whitewater Arts Alliance Board Member, said, “The Fran Achen show is truly one of the highlights of the year. Fran Achen was an exceptional photographer, and his catalog of images continues to inspire. This show, organized in his honor, is an excellent opportunity to showcase the outstanding work created by both established and aspiring area photographers. I am always excited to see the many ways these artists interpret the world through their images. Viewing each year’s collection is a real treat.”
