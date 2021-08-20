JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center will start a once-a-month book discussion group in September.
This group normally meets the first Monday of the moth, but in September it will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. due to the Labor Day holiday. The group will be reviewing the book “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio. The book is available at local libraries
A representative from the Jefferson Public Library will be at the senior center from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday to assist with mobile devices. Appoints are requested.
Bunco will be played at 1 p.m. Monday. Cost is $1. This is a easy dice game that one can learn within five minutes of playing. Person with the most buncos will win $10 and the prize is split if there is a tie.
Kitchen band will have three program dates in September: Wednesdays, Sept. 1-, 8 and 22, at 1 p.m. We will have an ice cream social after the first group meeting on Sept. 1. There will be noisemakers and “instruments.”. One just has to keep a beat.
Write your own story group meets on Thursday, Sept.2, at 10 a.m. This month’s topic is “School Days: parties, class clowns, treats, best teaches and gym class.”
Bingo will be indoors beginning in September. Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. The senior center is looking for volunteers who would like to call bingo once a month, on the second and fourth Tuesdays. This would be a two-hour commitment with 14 games played.
There is a break after game seven. Staff will have everything one needs. The volunteer will be using a microphone.
Picnic lunch bunch will continue on Wednesdays at noon at the Tensfeldt Park shelter, through September.
One can pack a lunch or snack or choose to visit a local restaurant and bring to the park. There are picnic tables for seating.
Pegs and Jokers is played every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Sheepshead is played every Monday at 1 p.m. and euchre is played every Thursday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for each day.
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road.
For more information, call 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
