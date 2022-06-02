HUSTISFORD — St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, intersection of County Highway R and Perch Road in Hustisford, will host an ice cream social on Sunday, June 12, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The menu will include hot turkey and hot beef sandwiches, hot dogs, beans and homemade potato salad. Also featuring the church ladies famous tortes, angel food cakes, hot fudge and strawberry sundaes.

The event is sponsored by St. Michael’s Church women and Thrivent Financial for Lutherans.

Load comments