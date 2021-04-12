The Rock River Relay For Life monthly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lyon’s Pub in Watertown.
This year’s event, “Let’s Kick Cancer Out of the Park” will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Riverside Park.
Sponsors are needed for the event. Any interested business is asked to contact Kay Christian at 920-261-0077 or email her at christian.kay.paul@gmail.com.
April is National Minority Health Month. Cancer is a disease that affects everyone, but it doesn’t affect everyone equally.
Many complex structural and social factors can impact a person’s ability to prevent, find, treat and survive cancer.
A few examples include racism, discrimination, poverty, lack of access to healthy and affordable foods, geographical location and inadequate pay.
To learn more about minority health month or how to sign up as a team or individual, or as a cancer survivor, visit www.relaiyforlife.org/rockriverw.
