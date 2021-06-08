St. John’s Lutheran Church of Watertown will hold an outdoor service and picnic at Riverside Park on Sunday.
The worship service will be at 10 a.m. at the band shell. If raining, the service will be held at the church at Fifth and Cady streets.
A picnic lunch will be held in the upper pavilion rain or shine at 11 a.m. A freewill offering will be accepted.
The community is invited to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.