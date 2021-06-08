St. John’s Lutheran Church of Watertown will hold an outdoor service and picnic at Riverside Park on Sunday.

The worship service will be at 10 a.m. at the band shell. If raining, the service will be held at the church at Fifth and Cady streets.

A picnic lunch will be held in the upper pavilion rain or shine at 11 a.m. A freewill offering will be accepted.

The community is invited to attend.

