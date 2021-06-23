Watertown Arts supported by Bank First

With a grant from Bank First, the Watertown High School art department teamed up with the City of Watertown’s Redevelopment Authority and the Watertown Arts Council to beautify the construction fence surrounding the future Town Square on Main Street.
Student art classes were the first to create hundreds of fine art boards which now line the fence. “Student really got engaged with this project,” said Jana Strobel, Watertown High School art teacher. “After almost a year of virtual art classes…students found hands-on creating, in-person, an absolute joy.”
Pink pigs to an under-the-sea mural, roses, rainbows, bees, baseball, and most every topic in between, has been painted by Watertown High School students.
And the art didn’t stop coming when the school year ended. “We are adding new boards every week,” said Dave Pawl, Watertown High School art teacher who invited members of the Watertown Arts Council to get in on the fun. “Our goal is to line both Main and Water streets with art,” he added.
A video, “Public Art at the Square,” can be found at watertownredevelopment.org. The exhibit will remain in place until early fall.
