JEFFERSON — Those who attended the Jefferson Senior Center holiday party heard the sounds of Denny Diamond. A dinner was catered by Bon Ton Bakery.
Staff from the Jefferson Public Library were at the senior center before the party to answer questions and provide information on what the library can offer.
A physical therapist holds classes Mondays at 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m.
Cost is $40 for a 10-class pass. The licensed physical therapist is a certified strength and conditioning coach and certified in nutrition. The class is 45-minutes and will builds strength, endurance, flexibility and balance – through sitting and standing exercises.
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards.
All money paid in goes out in prizes.
The Jefferson High School choir concert will perform at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Twenty young people from the high school will be at he center to offer choral holiday music. The public is invited to attend.
Sheepshead is played on Mondays at 1 p.m. and euchre is played on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost for each day is $2.
Toning and walking is held Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Sequence is played on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
Pegs and Jokers will be played on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
The senior center is located 859 Collins Road, Jefferson.
