After nearly two years without a live concert, the Watertown Concert Series has announced its first concert of the 2021-2022 season. Singers come and singers go, but Terry Barber showed up on the scene years ago and is hitting his stride as one of the most popular and talented vocalists performing today.
Concert series members can look forward to Barber hitting the stage at the Watertown High School Auditorium on Saturday for a matinee performance at 1 p.m.
Barber will entertain the audience members with his two musical accompanists in a new program called “Around the World in 80 Minutes.” As the name implies, this concert will take one to musical styles and genres from many different countries. It will feature arrangements by Emmy and Grammy award winning composers of the world’s favorite melodies in 10 languages. Audiences will hear art songs and light opera, mixed with popular works such as Danny Boy, Besame Mucho, La Vie En Rose, and contemporary tunes like Bridge Over Troubled Water from Simon and Garfunkel, Broadway hits from the Andrew Lloyd Weber songbook, classic folk songs like Shenandoah and a host of other well known works.
With an extraordinarily broad vocal range and natural fluency in these many musical styles, countertenor Barber has been featured on some of the world’s most storied stages. A voting member of the Grammy Awards, his voice has appeared on every major record label with the likes of Chanticleer, Madonna, Jewel, Chaka Khan, Cyndi Lauper, and Steve Smith. Whether performing classical or popular favorites, he “breathes new life into everything he sings.....with great vitality and verve,” according to the LA Times.
Additional Watertown concerts include America’s Sweethearts, a female vocal trio singing in the style of the Andrews Sisters on Monday, Nov. 15 at the Watertown High School Auditorium. Tuesday, March 1, 2022 brings the Kassia Ensemble with a classical program featuring trumpet with string quartet at Calvary Baptist Church.
Frank Vignola’s Hot Jazz Guitar Trio will perform at the Watertown High School Auditorium on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The final concert on Saturday, May 14, 2022 features Watertown native, Bethel Balge. Balge, pianist, along with violinist Soh-Hyun Park Altino and cellist Leonardo Altino form the Altino Trio. The Altino Trio will present a classical program at Luther Preparatory School Auditorium.
Membership fees are adult, $55; student, $30; and family, $135. Memberships for this season may be purchased at the door. Membership subscription forms are also available at White House of Music, Watertown Public Library and Johnson Creek Public Library.
For more information contact, Mitch Reusink at 920-262-1914 or John Ebert at 920-262-2276.
