The Watertown Public Library is gearing up for the Summer Library Challenge, June 6 to July 31. Children and teens can Read, Create and Engage again this year as part of the “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” program. Adults can participate in an all-new challenge called Read to Bead, where they meet reading goals, earn beads and build a reading bead pin.
Registration is open on the library’s website at www.watertownpubliclibrary.org.
Gale Courses are being offered by the library. Gale Courses are 6 week online, instructor-led courses on a wide range of topics. One can work at their own pace to complete the lessons and receive a certificate of completion at the end. Classes on computer applications, languages, writing and more are all available through Gale. For more information, go the website and click on Gale Courses.
The next Friends of the Library membership meeting is Monday at 6:30 pm. Friends will be meeting in the Makerspace to talk about upcoming events and fundraising ideas.
Coffee is back at the library and is available to purchase for $2 a cup. June’s corporate sponsor is Chandler House Bakery. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
Club Lego will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday. The library supplies the LEGOs, and youth supply the creativity. There will be a LEGO Building Challenge each week. No registration required.
Little University Storytime is every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Little University Storytimes are geared towards children ages 2-5, but all ages are welcome. This program’s focus is to incorporate stories, songs, rhymes, crafts, music and movement to promote pre-literacy skills, fine and gross motor skills and foster a love of reading at an early age. Storytimes are the same theme both Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week so come to whichever works best for your schedule.
Camp Library will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for children entering kindergarten through fifth grade. Camp Library is held every Wednesday afternoon this summer. Each week is a different game, craft or activity for elementary school age friends. This week participants are asked to bring one item that is 100% cotton to tie dye.
Baby Bounce will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. Baby Bounce brings caregivers and babies together for 45 minutes of rhymes, songs, books, bubbles and play. The focus is on pre-literacy skills, socialization and fine and gross motor skills. Siblings are welcome.
A Family Fun Night Game Camp will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. There will be life-size games inside and outside at the TalkReadPlay Center.
Friday Family Flicks is set for 1:30 p.m. Friday. Free movies will be shown in the community room on Friday afternoons all summer. Popcorn will be provided. One can bring their own drinks, extra snacks, blankets or pillows to get cozy as well if you choose. This week is “Space Jam: A New Legacy” which is rated PG and runs 115 minutes.
There are several upcoming programs for teens. Teen Craft Kits are available starting Wednesday. New Teen Craft Kits will be available for pickup every other Wednesday through the end of July. Starting this week, kits are available in the Teen Space. A kit is outfitted with everything one will need to make a woodland bead pet. All kits will be available while supplies last. Kits are available for those 11-18 years of age or in grades 6-12.
Teen Time is set for 1 p.m. Thursday in the Teen Space. This week’s activity is remote control car racing. Registration isn’t required, but one must be between the ages of 11-18 or in grades 6-12.
On Friday, the library will debut new sets of teen board games, video games, and Lego sets.
Library Lock-In will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. June 17. Registration is underway. Teens going into grades 6-12 can register for the first teen-only lock in-event. There will be laser tag as the featured game, as well as pizza. Registration is strictly limited to teens and “tweens.”
For adults the first official meeting of a new Cinema Club will be held at 6 p.m. tonight. The 1927 silet film classic, Metropolis will be shown. Run time is 2 hours and 25 minutes. Discussion will follow the movie.
Hooks & Needles will be held at 6 p.m. tonight. Every Monday knitters and crocheters of all skill levels can work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill. Bring hooks or needles and yarn will be provided.
