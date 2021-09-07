JEFFERSON — Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteers will meet in person at 6 p.m. Thursday at the County Extension Office, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson.
Their educational speaker, Kim Buchholz will give a refresher course on placing master gardener volunteer and educational hours in the UW system.
A meeting will follow with discussion of changes that have occurred for the Master Garden Program under the UW system and for the Jefferson association. An officer update and reports will be given along with comments on the Haumerson Pond tour.
New business items for consideration will be grant applications, committees and educational programs for the coming year.
The public is invited to attend the meetings and programs of the Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteer Association.
Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month, 6:45 p.m., at the UW-Extension, Jefferson County, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson.
The JCMGVA may be contacted through the UW-Extension Office at 920-674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.