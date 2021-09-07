JEFFERSON — Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteers will meet in person at 6 p.m. Thursday at the County Extension Office, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson.

Their educational speaker, Kim Buchholz will give a refresher course on placing master gardener volunteer and educational hours in the UW system.

A meeting will follow with discussion of changes that have occurred for the Master Garden Program under the UW system and for the Jefferson association. An officer update and reports will be given along with comments on the Haumerson Pond tour.

New business items for consideration will be grant applications, committees and educational programs for the coming year.

The public is invited to attend the meetings and programs of the Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteer Association.

Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month, 6:45 p.m., at the UW-Extension, Jefferson County, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson.

The JCMGVA may be contacted through the UW-Extension Office at 920-674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov

