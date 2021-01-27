Maranatha Baptist University has announced its 2021 Artist Series presented by pianist Daniel Overly on Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Maranatha gymnasium.

Overly will be presenting “The Music and Faith of J. S. Bach,” a program that with Bach’s timeless music arranged for solo piano and anecdotes from his life.

Overly is a postdoctoral resident scholar and visiting assistant professor of music at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. There is no cost for this formal performance.

More information can be found at mbu.edu/artistseries.

