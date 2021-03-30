WHITEWATER— Carlee Wuchterl of Watertown, who is studying theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, is serving as costume shop technical assistant on the university’s digital production of “DanceScapes ‘21.”
The event debuts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
This year’s concert features work from artistic director and professor Barbara Grubel, award-winning guest artist Li Chiao Ping, faculty members Amy Slater and Piper Morgan Hayes, and student choreographers.
Samantha Ness of Jefferson, who is studying theatre, served as prep crew.
-The group of students and staff took on the challenge of creating a “dance-for-camera” production this year to promote a safer environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All aspects of the production were influenced by the change from a normal stage-focused performance to an immersive digital format.
Having served as the artistic director and mentor for DanceScapes since its inception, Grubel was ready to tackle the challenge of a virtual concert.
“Having to rethink the entirety of this annual event — the magnitude of it was overwhelming,” she said.
“I’m proud to have worked with the team that made this concert possible.”
To watch the digital event, visit tickets.uww.edu any time before it releases Tuesday.
