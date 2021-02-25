The Watertown Saturday Club will offer a $1,500 scholarship to a graduating senior at Watertown High School enrolled in an accredited post secondary school.
The scholarship is open to young men and women who have had an Individual Education Program for a minimum of one year.
Two payments of $750 each are given.
A check for $750 will be forwarded to the school the student will be attending for the fall semester.
The second payment will be sent to the student after successful completion of all subjects with at least a passing grade and a copy of the spring semester schedule is submitted to the Saturday Club chairwoman.
Verification of enrollment, a copy of the student’s high school transcript and a letter of recommendation from a teacher are required when applying for the scholarship.
Application forms are available in the high school guidance office.
More information and assistance will be available from the guidance office and from teachers.
Applications must be submitted by Friday, April 2.
The scholarship will be presented at the awards ceremony in May.
