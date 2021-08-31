The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its fifth annual Wine Walk Thursday, Sept. 9 in downtown Watertown.
The event will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Guests can enjoy sampling a white and red wine while visiting various downtown businesses. This event is for those 21 years of age and older.
A valid ID will be required at check-in. Tickets are limited. If the event is not sold out, a limited number of tickets will be sold on the day of the event.
Tickets are $35 in advance and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.
Day of tickets will be $40 at the Watertown Chamber Office.
Tickets include:
• 1 ounce sample of red and white wine at each location;
• Snacks along the way;
• Food and drink specials for purchase at select locations;
• Bottled water.
Check-in is at the Watertown Chamber Office, 519 E. Main St. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept 9.
Each participant will need to check-in to verify identification and pick-up a wristband, along with passport of participating locations.
