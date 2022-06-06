WHITEWATER – The City of Whitewater and the Whitewater Arts Alliance will present two free workshops in tandem with the concert series Savory Sounds at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St. from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on June 23 and July 21.
Led by music therapist Noelle Larson, young children, parents, and caregivers can learn adaptive coping strategies for home and school by using music, movement and art.
Participants must register for the events to attend, and can do so through the City webpage www.wwparks.org. Registration deadlines are June 21 and July 19.
After the workshop, participants are invited to stay for the Savory Sounds musical performances and lunches. On June 23, The Brothers Quinn will be playing celtic, rock, country, and bluegrass with food vendor La Preferida on location. On July 21, Ken Lonnquist and Friends will be playing family friendly music with food vendor Rocky Rococo on location.
After enjoying the music and lunch, participants are also invited to explore the exhibits at the Cultural Arts Center. For June’s exhibit, “Explorations: Photographs by Jeff McDonald” and “Around and Around” by Mary Nevicosi will be coming to a close. July features photography by the community to honor the late Fran Achen with the 13th annual Fran Achen Photography Competition.
The Cultural Arts Center is located on 402 W. Main St. in the historic white building near the Birge Fountain. Parking is behind the building. An elevator is available for access from the parking lot entrance.
