BROOKFIELD — Parkinson disease is the fastest growing neurological disorder in the US. More than a million people have Parkinson’s – more than MS, ALS, and Muscular Dystrophy combined – and in Wisconsin, more than 20,000 people live with Parkinson’s.
April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, and Wisconsin Parkinson Association is sharing crucial education and resources for people who have Parkinson’s, as well as their loved ones.
“Wisconsin Parkinson Association hosts education programs in-person and online throughout the year,” said Gary Garland, executive director for Wisconsin Parkinson Association. “Even if you can’t physically travel to participate, we can bring the education right to your living room.”
This free education includes a webinar series for people who are recently diagnosed with the disease. On April 12-16 from noon until 1 p.m. each day, Wisconsin Parkinson Association will host a webinar on life with Parkinson’s. Topics will include symptoms and how Parkinson’s is diagnosed, treatment options, mental health issues, and the importance of exercise.
“These programs can really provide a lifeline for someone who just received a Parkinson’s diagnosis,” said Garland. “It’s important for them to know that they are not alone, and this disease is not a death sentence.”
The primary symptoms of Parkinson disease are resting tremor, muscle rigidity, slowness of movement, and postural instability. Patients may also experience problems with swallowing, smaller handwriting, constipation, soft or slow speech, stooped posture, depression, and anxiety.
While some patients know where to turn or how to find resources to help them deal with their new diagnosis, many people find themselves feeling alone, hopeless, and without support. Now more than ever, it is crucial for patients and caregivers to stay connected to their peers, find relief from their symptoms, and educate themselves.
To register for the free webinar series, or to find more resources about Parkinson’s, visit wiparkinson.org or call 414-312-6990.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.