JEFFERSON — Florence Veith was a regular at the Jefferson Senior Center for many years. She even celebrated her 100th birthday at the senior center. With her passing, the family designated memorials to the senior center.
With the memorial money, the senior center plans to purchase a park bench to put outside of the front door. Veith would have loved this idea. Whether one knew Veith or not, there still is time to donate towards the bench. Donors names will be listed on a framed print out and put into the entranceway of the senior center.
Checks can be made out to the “City of Jefferson.”
Bingo is played on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. Participants are asked to sign up so the center knows how many people will be attending. They can call 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
Monday and Friday easy exercise classes are held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Class leader is Doris Cavin. The class incorporates sitting and standing exercises which are good for mobility and stiff muscles. The group stays physically distanced.
Masks are worn during all classes at the center.
Tuesday toning class is led by Norm Matzinger. It is held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. This class incorporates toning of muscles and walking. Participants can bring their own hand weights.
Friday line dance class is led by Nancy Wrensch, beginning at 10 a.m. There is a fee. Contact Wrensch for more information at 920-674-6974.
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.