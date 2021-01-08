A tasty twist on traditional everything bagels

Individuals who adhere to grain-free, dairy-free or nut-free diets due to health issues or other preferences may find themselves periodically craving foods that are off-limits. While people might not be able to enjoy forbidden foods in their original incarnations, an alteration here or there to a recipe can make otherwise forbidden foods fair game.
That is the thinking behind “Everything Bagels” from “Eat What You Love” (Ten Speed Press) by Danielle Walker. These bagels recreate the mouthwatering taste of traditional bagels, but with ingredients that accommodate grain-free diets. Slather with your favorite topping, such as dairy-free cream cheese.
Everything Bagels
Makes 6
½ cup full-fat coconut milk
2 tablespoons finely ground golden flaxseeds
1 tablespoon gluten-free active dry yeast
4 eggs
¼ cup melted ghee or virgin coconut oil
1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
1 ½ cups arrowroot powder
½ cup coconut flour
1 ½ teaspoons grain-free baking powder
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
Everything seasoning:
1 teaspoon poppy seeds
1 teaspoon dried minced garlic
1 teaspoon dried minced onion
½ teaspoon white sesame seeds
½ teaspoon black sesame seeds
½ teaspoon coarse sea salt
Pour the coconut milk into a small saucepan and heat it over low heat to 110 degrees. Place the warmed coconut milk, the flaxseeds, honey, and yeast in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the beater attachment and mix on low speed to combine. Let the mixture sit for 4 to 5 minutes, until it begins to foam.
Add the eggs, ghee and vinegar to the bowl and mix on medium speed to combine. Add the arrowroot, coconut flour, baking powder, and salt and mix again until fully incorporated. Cover the bowl with a kitchen towel and let it sit for 1 hour at room temperature.
To make the everything seasoning, combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl and stir to combine.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Scoop the batter into a 3 ½-inch silicone doughnut pan, filling each cavity two-thirds full. Sprinkle the tops with the seasoning and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the bagels are golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool the bagels in the pan on a wire rack for 20 minutes, then remove them from the pan and cool completely on the rack.
Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 1 week, or in the freezer for 6 months.
