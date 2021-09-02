JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson:
Jonathon Andrew Bartz of Watertown to Ashley Marie Milbrath of Jefferson.
Steven Dennis Batterman of Williamstown to Jessica Marie Ramel of Scott.
Ronald William Bernitt to Amy Elizabeth Recker, both of Lomira.
Benjamin Anthony Breuer to Natalia Mae Beilfuss, both of Westford.
Scott Thomas Burnside to Heather Amber L’Huillier, both of Beaver Dam.
Daniel James Champine to Sara Ann Champine, both of Beaver Dam.
Ryan James Christian to Kaitlyn Marie Meyer, both of Ashippun.
Sunshine Marie Decker of Waupun to Kimberly Ann Cole of Randolph.
Michael John Erickson to Adriana Rosa Prudente, both of Beaver Dam.
Theodore Ralph Frey to Amanda Lynn Krahn, both of Beaver Dam.
Clayton Michael Goodman to Taylor Jean Faltersack, both of Watertown.
Richard Carl Hadden to Kimberly Jan Sadowski, both of Rubicon.
David Thomas Hagey to Victoria Jean Grosz, both of Lowell.
Christopher Joseph Hause to Roberta Ann Scherr, both of Hustisford.
Josmar Jimenez Barradas to Kally Ann-Marie Marquardt, both of Waupun.
William Edward Kucej to Sarah Jean Mergener, both of Chicago, Ill.
Dante Roman Kuehl to Megan Lynn Knapton, both of Horicon.
Jordan Andrew Kuehl to Emily Mae Boyd, both of Lebanon.
Mason John Lillig to Nicole Marie Bowen, both of Bellbrook, Ohio.
Joshua Melvin Lubbert to Katheren Lynn Merath, both of Rubicon.
Neil Allen Lund to Kristena Arleen Ann Kniess, both of Watertown.
Benjamin James McFarland to Kayla Marie Chatterton, both of Ashippun.
Hunter Thomas Minning to Danielle Marie Blank, both of Lowell.
Michael John Monheim to Kacy Jean Vredeveld, both of Beaver Dam.
Johnathan Tylor Ohser to Rebecca Laura Kluever, both of Theresa.
Brian Richard Opperman to Desiree Ruth Shea, both of Rubicon.
Andrew James Petersen to Haley Elizabeth Barber, both of Mayville.
Adolfo Picasso of Watertown to April Roman Villegas of Marshall.
Evan James Paul Scofield to Victoria Jordan Weise, both of Mayville.
Larry James Smith to Vickie Sue Tesch, both of Watertown.
Graham Mitchell Smith to Jennifer Leigh Rauch, both of Fox Lake.
Dean Edward Strieff to Angela Mae Winter, both of Beaver Dam.
Nathanial Scott Jefferey Sturgill of Trenton to Hannah Marie Feilbach of Beaver Dam.
Daniel Scott Treptow to Abigail Ann Amerling, both of Lomira.
Anthony Michael Rennhack to Megan Nicole Trott, both of Beaver Dam.
Heath Lucas Zubke to Meaghan Lynn Pelischek, both of Juneau.
