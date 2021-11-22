WAUKESHA — The Kids’ Choice Award program, a partnership between area schools and public libraries that promotes a love of reading and appreciation for books, is celebrating 20 years.
The program began in the fall of 2001 with 12 participating schools. Now, nearly 50 elementary schools and 16 public libraries across Jefferson and Waukesha counties take part in the annual program for fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students. Each year, students are encouraged to read from a selection of 15 books and vote for their favorites using an online voting system. This year, students can choose from popular titles such as “The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street,” “A Boy Called Bat,” and “The Last Kids on Earth.”
Public librarians and school library media specialists meet throughout the year to create the book lists and promote the program.
“Kids’ Choice has been a bridge strengthening connections between our school and public libraries,” said Kay Koepsel-Benning, the director of library services in the Elmbrook School District. “Our students see we are working together to give them mirrors and windows to the world through the books we encourage them to read.”
“Twenty years later, we are thrilled the Kids’ Choice Award program has grown and is going strong,” said Angela Meyers, the youth services coordinator at the Bridges Library System. “We’re excited to continue this partnership into the future.”
