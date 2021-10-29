JUNEAU — Juneau United Methodist Church, 127 E. Oak Grove St., Juneau, will hold a holiday craft fair Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be hot food available including sloppy joe sandwich, potato soup and pumpkin pie. There will also be a holiday bake sale.

Craft items, all handmade, will include Christmas items and ornaments, stepping stones, bowing ball garden gazing balls, scarves, hats, mittens, pillowcases, dish towels, greeting cards, wreaths, wall art, bath bombs, and microwave bowl warmers.

Juneau United Methodist Church is a member of the SCM ministries of Horicon, Juneau and Lowell.

