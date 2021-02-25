Jefferson Middle School sets virtual 'Quarantine' play

JEFFERSON — A little more than a year ago, Jefferson Middle School’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” filled the high school auditorium for its musical spectacle with a cast and crew of hundreds.
Not long after that, the Jefferson schools and the world as a whole plunged into “virtual” reality as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now in a second school year of strict pandemic protocols, it was clear the middle school could not stage the kind of full-scale musical it has in the past, let alone invite audiences to view a live performance.
However, directors Jordan Dresdow and Melinda Perkins knew how important it was to provide creative outlets for their drama students, especially the eighth grade students who’d be heading on to the high school next year.
Thus, the idea was born for a virtual performance.
The 2021 Jefferson Middle School play, “Ten Ways To Survive Life In Quarantine” will be streamed starting tonight.
It will available for viewing all weekend via a link on the school district’s website, located at sdoj.org. There is no cost to watch, and all are welcome to join in, especially local residents who have missed out on the performing arts during this last pandemic year.
“We decided a couple of months into the school year that we had to have some kind of performance, even though it would have to be different than what we’ve done in the past,” Dresdow said. “So we started researching online plays,” she said.
The directors found that many plays advertised as suitable for online production were still not possible under current protocols, requiring live rehearsals with only the performances going online.
The Jefferson Middle School production needed to be conducted entirely over Google Meet or Zoom, with only individual actors rehearsing live on any given day.
Eventually, the directors found “Ten Ways To Survive Life In Quarantine,” which could be produced following all pandemic protocols as well as shared online.
“The play is certainly relatable after the past year,” Dresdow said.
The humorous play explores how people kept themselves occupied at home during the initial weeks of pandemic lockdowns.
The characters try putting on musicals with their dog, becoming an announcer for a made-up sport, taking up origami and squirrel observation, even “falling in love” with an inanimate object.
The play, written by Don Zolidis to cater to online performers, will be particularly relatable to anyone who has suffered through quarantines, lockdowns, Zoom meetings, and the cancellation of traditional recreational opportunities — in other words, pretty much everyone.
The school held auditions the week after winter break and began rehearsing in the second week of January. Final performances took place last week, with one week set aside for editing the show as it would go out to the public.
Unlike previous middle school plays, which have included a large chorus with no individual lines, all of the performers in this production have large speaking roles. In fact, the play consists almost entirely of monologues.
This allowed students to rehearse at home. Unlike in previous years, students were also in charge of their (home) sets, costumes and props.
Needing to keep the cast small, the school restricted auditions to eighth grade students only.
A total of 18 students auditioned for 22 roles, so a few of them have taken on two roles.
Early in the rehearsal process, each actor met with the directors individually to work on their lines.
Then last week, actors attended a series of all-cast meetings as the whole show began to come together.
Due to the time lag in recording virtual music, there will be no group musical numbers in this play. However, a couple of the actors have a cappella (unaccompanied) vocal solos, takeoffs on familiar songs from “Cats” and “Phantom of the Opera.”
The few technical glitches that occurred due to the differing quality of actors’ home internet service only added to the verisimilitude of the show, as that’s actually a topic the play touches on, the directors noted.
“Once we got to the full cast rehearsals, the students had so much fun together,” Perkins said. “They really came together this past couple of weeks.”
The cast includes Sirona Boyanovsky, Easton Chipman, Ariella Clark, Christian Crabtree, Piper Crabtree, Mackenzie Denton, Ellie Ebel, Mila Frank, Noah Gellendin, Claire Griffith, Kateri Kawleski, Chase Meixner, Haley Petersen, Cale Schmidt, Joey Shoop, Payton Splittgerber, Annie Utrie, and Quade Wolter.
