Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of April 19.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change. Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, April 19 — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, chocolate cloud torte, pear slices and sliced bread.

Tuesday, April 20 — Cranberry and kraut meatballs, white bean salad, wax beans, butterscotch pudding, cantaloupe slice and dinner roll.

Wednesday, April 21 — Beef stroganoff, tossed salad, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, apple slices and sliced bread.

Thursday, April 22 — BBQ pork cutlet, baby red potatoes, western corn, orange sherbet, petite banana, and dinner roll.

Friday, April 23 — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, molasses cookie, peach slices and sliced bread.

Load comments