The Watertown Irish Jig/Jog 5K will be back in 2022.
The Jig/Jog is a fundraiser for the Watertown Education Foundation, which recently provided more than $34,000 in grants to both public and private school classrooms in Watertown for classroom equipment, projects and technology.
The event is set for Saturday, March 12, beginning and ending at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St. The goal is to have the 2023 Jig Jog finish in the new Town Square in downtown Watertown.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. with a Little Leprechan one-half mile set to begin at 11 a.m.
The entry fee for the 5K is $35 per person, $12 for kids run with a special $55 family rate.
Each registered participant will receive a long-sleeve shirt and bonus gift.
There will be awards for top female/male overall and age category winners.
Certificates will be given for dressing in colorful Irish attaire.
There will be live Irish music, raffle prizes, scavenger hunt and celebrity race marshal.
The Jig/Jog is EFW’s largest fundraiser and this year the foundation hopes to raise $12,000.
The 5K walk/run has become a spring tradition in the city.
The EFW is currently seeking sponsors for the event. The pot of gold sponsor is $500 and the shamrocks sponsor is a $250 sponsor. Sponsorship forms are available at www.watertownjigjog.com.
