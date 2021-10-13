WATERLOO — The 12th annual Scott Skalitzky Memorial Plow Day will be held this year, after being postponed last year due to COVID-19.
The event will be held Oct. 30 at N8733 County Highway O, Waterloo.
The fundraiser was established by the family and friends of Skalitzky. He was a 4-H and FFA member. He continued his education at Madison College. He worked for Frohling Implement in Watertown, Hanley's in Sun Prairie and completed his career being plant manager of Waste Management of Johnson Creek making electricity from methane.
He lost his battle with cancer in 2008 at Mayo Clinic.
The plow day will start at 10 a.m. with vintage plowing and farm machinery. A lunch will be available at the farm.
At 2 p.m. a tractor parade will begin with the lead tractor a 1951 H Farmall that Skalitzky overhauled.
Last year a Jefferson FFA member, Trevor Yerges, along with has dad, John Yerges and grandfather John Schroedl, completely repainted and restored the tractor.
Joining in the parade will be members of the Ixonia Vintage Tractor Club. The parade will proceed to the center of Waterloo and to the Waterloo Fireman's Park. They will return to the farm for a 5 p.m. ribeye or chicken barbeque. A child's plate will also be offered. A Chinese raffle with an auction will follow.
The event is open to the public to watch, participate or eat. The money raised goes to help area 4-H and FFA high school seniors continue their education. Area of study maybe from a semester diploma to a four-year degree. The following areas of study can be mechanics, conservation, agriculture or any area of medicine.
Throughout the years, 63 awards have been presented. The last two years recipients included, 2020, Erin and Emily Strauss of Lake Mills; Camden Schultz of Lake Mills; Morgan Bauer of Oconomowoc; Brysen Clark of Watertown; and 2021, Lauren Mark of Watertown, Amanda Dunbar of Columbus and Trenton Zahn of Whitewater.
For more information, contact parents Gary Skalitzky at 920-988-6299 or Diann Skalitzky at 920-988-6298.
