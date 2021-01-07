Vincent Meyer of the Watertown Boy Scout Troop 11, has received official notification from The National Scouts BSA on being awarded the rank of Eagle Scout.
The award is based on the recommendation from the Potawatomi Area Council’s Eagle Board of review held on Oct. 11, 2020 and becomes the official date of his Eagle rank. Meyer has joined a select group of scouts who have attained the highest scouting award and becomes the 55th Eagle Scout of Troop 11.
Meyer is the son of William “Bill” and Tricia Meyer of Watertown. Bill Meyer is an assistant scoutmaster and merit badge counselor, and has been instrumental in supporting and encouraging Vincent during his scouting career along with all scouts in the troop. The Watertown Rotary Club is Troop 11’s chartering organization and has held the charter since Troop 11 started in Watertown in 1928.
In order to qualify for the rank of Eagle Scout, the scout must fulfill all the requirements of earlier ranks which include skills in camping, first aid, outdoor activities, performing service hours, demonstrate leadership, be proficient in communication, be respectful of nature by adhering to leave no trace principles, practice the Scout Law and Oath in their everyday activities, earn at least 21 merit badges of which 13 are eagle rank required badges, and finally complete an approved eagle project.
During Meyer’s career as a Boy Scout, he earned 28 merit badges including the following eagle required badges: Camping, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, Citizenship in the World, Communications, Cooking, Environmental Science, Family Life, First Aid, Emergency Preparedness, Personal Fitness, Personal Management, and Swimming. Since joining Troop 11, he has performed 122 community service hours, held several troop leaderships positions in the troop, including the senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, patrol leader, quartermaster and instructor, and camped 63 nights.
In addition, Meyer earned a bronze palm after he became an Eagle Scout by earning extra merit badges above the 21 required,
The most challenging part of becoming an Eagle Scout is using the leadership skills he’s learned as a scout to complete a Scout Council approved eagle project, involving a non-scout group such as a community or church organization. Meyer’s Eagle project was at the Watertown Conservation Club. There, he led a crew to remove vines that were strangling trees. New nature signs were constructed and installed replacing old signs and adding new ones as well.
During the course of his project, Meyer had to plan, organize volunteers, make changes to his plan, and supervise the project. The project entailed 119 service hours that involved the help of 21 volunteers made up of Boy Scouts, Boy Scout adult leaders, family, and friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, extra measures were taken to keep volunteers safe. Michael Meyer, The Watertown Conservation Clubs Building and Grounds board member, served as Meyer’s project beneficiary representative.
The final process to become an Eagle Scout is to appear before the Potawatomi Area Council’s Eagle Board of Review where the board reviews Meyer’s Boy Scout history, letters of reference, personal interviews with Meyer’s scoutmaster, his parents, and the candidate to determine if Meyer qualified for the rank of Eagle Scout. A unanimous decision was made to recommend to the National Scouts BSA that Meyer be awarded the rank of Eagle Scout on Oct. 11, 2020.
Meyer’s career in Boy Scouts began when he joined Troop 11 in February 2015, when he bridged from Pack 111 of Webster School where he earned his Arrow of Light.
As a Boy Scout with Troop 11, he enjoyed many activities including week long summer camps; community service; and numerous other camping trips with his fellow Scouts.
Meyer is currently a junior at Watertown High School. He has been very active in the local 4-H program for six years and has shown rabbits at the Dodge County Fair.
As an Eagle Scout, he will continue to use his expertise to guide and encourage the younger Scouts in Troop 11. After graduation he plans to pursue a career in the US Navy.
Boy Scout Troop 11 meets every Monday and provides young men the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors using skills they learn as a Boy Scout.
Their involvement in the troop allows them to perform service to their community and develop leadership skills, while using scouting values to guide them.
Those interested in Boy Scouts can contact Scoutmaster John Schloemer at 920-261-5039. Scouts BSA also is open to young women.
There is currently no troop for girls in Watertown, but if interested in starting a troop for girls, one may contact Schloemer or the Potawatomi Area Council at 262-544-4881.
