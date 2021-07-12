LEBANON — The Lebanon Band will perform its second concert of the season Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Lebanon Firemen’s Park, County Highway R in Lebanon.

Under the direction of Dave Fenske, the band will hold a “Germanfest.”

The band will also honor two of its long-time band members who recently passed away. Being honored are Stanley Meyer, a 60-year base player with the band and Wayne Schliewe, a 59 year clarinet player.

Refreshments and food, featuring the famous “Lebanon Band Burgers” will be available at the hamburger stand.

Recommended for you

Load comments