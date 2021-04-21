Menu released for first Fair Food Festival

BEAVER DAM — This Saturday will kick-off a six month series of events to satisfy cravings for fair food and local food carts. Each month will include a variety of vendors and menu items at this new, but much-anticipated outdoor event.
Admission and parking are both free. Food purchases will help support the non-profit Dodge County Fair Association as well as the participating vendors, who may have endured hardships in 2020.
The menu for Saturday will include at least eight vendors who will provide a slate of finger foods, sweet treats and fair food favorites. The Fair Food Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The vendors include:
• Charlie’s Concessions with fresh cut fries, ribbon fries, corndogs, chicken strips, lemonade, variety of beverages;
• Midway Sweets with funnel cakes, elephant ears, deep-fried Oreos, lemonade, bottled water and Pepsi products;
• Panchos Tacos with gorditas, tamales, nacho fries, burritos, tacos and other favorites and Mexican Coke;
• Patriot Popcorn with select gourmet popcorns (maple bacon pecan, Blend 1776, cheddar, caramel, parmesan and garlic, jalapeno cheddar), vintage sodas, root beers and sweet teas;
• Sweet Memories Sales with hand-dipped Sassy Cow ice cream cones and other sweet treats;
• Ben’s Pretzels with jumbo soft pretzels (original, garlic, parmesan and cinnamon sugar) and dipping sauces available;
• Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese with mouth-watering grilled cheese sandwiches;
• CW Concessions with fresh cut French fries, cheese curds, deep fried pickles, breaded mushrooms, onion rings, and pizza puffs;
• Lizzie’s Lemonade with corn dogs, fresh squeezed lemonade, and chicken on a stick.
There will be picnic tables provided or participants can provide their own lawn chairs.
Future fair food festival dates are May 8, June 5, July 17, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2. An even grander event is being planned in August.
