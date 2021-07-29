Boy Scout Troop 43 held an Eagle Scout Court of Honor at Clark Park July 11 to recognize Jackson Barta and Chris Kitzhaber.
Barta earned his Eagle Rank in May. He is the son of Todd and Jayne Barta of Watertown.
Kitzhaber earned his Eagle Rank in July of 2020, but due to COVID-19, delayed his court of honor until this summer. Kitzhaber is the son of Peter and Michelle Kitzhaber of Watertown.
During their career’s, both scouts followed the Eagle trail earning the Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star and Life ranks.
Along the trail, both scouts learned many scouts skills including camping, outdoor and first aid skills. They also learned about citizenship in the community, the nation and world. They developed leadership skills and demonstrated leadership working with younger Scouts teaching and guiding them on rank advancement.
Both scouts have contributed many hours of community service through their scouting careers.
To be eligible for the rank of Eagle, scouts must earn at least 21 merit badges with 13 that are Eagle required. In addition, the scout must complete an approved service project that will benefit the community. The Eagle Scout Award is the highest rank in the Boys Scouts of American and fewer than 8% of all scouts attain this rank.
Barta has completed 41 merit badges. His Eagle Scout project involved work at the Watertown Humane Society. He created a wall mounted cat hammock design and led a team in building and installing four cat hammocks in the humane society’s cat room.
The second portion of his project was on the grounds of the humane society renovating an overgrown flower bed and removing a broken flag pole and concrete support.
Kitzhaber has completed 29 merit badges during his scouting career. His Eagle Scout project was to install a musical instrument cabinet for St. Bernard school. Kitzhaber created the design and led a team in constructing and installing the cabinet at the school.
Both scouts have held several leadership positions within the troop. Both are brotherhood members of the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s National Honor Society.
Barta will be a senior this fall at Watertown High School. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison after graduation, majoring in engineering.
Kitzhaber is a 2021 graduate of Watertown High School. He plans to attend the University of Alabama this fall to major in computer science.
Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43 welcomes boys of any faith ages 11-17 to experience adventures and volunteerism. For more information, contact Scoutmaster Peter Kitzhaber at 608-438-6002.
