JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage license with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson:

Dale Lawrence Amundson to Tracey Lee Feucht, both of Mayville.

Aaron James Erickson to Megan Lynn Frey, both of Beaver Dam.

Joshua Lee Gerstner to Brandi Lee Kleiber, both of Watertown.

Liam Anthony Goral to Emma Elaine Garris, both of Beaver Dam.

Justice Daniel David Green of Beaver Dam to Maria Jose Holschbah of Waupun.

Andrew Preston Hisel to Elizabeth Audrey Cronin, both of Randolph.

Mark Charles Hoffman to Debra Dee Sommers, both of Beaver Dam.

Caleb Joseph Malchow to Madeline Marie Mallow, both of Lowell.

Jose Ricardo Neira medina to Lisa Marie Berry, both of Beaver Dam.

Nickolas Pizano to Tiffani Amber Castillo, both of Beaver Dam.

Joseph Richard Ruegsegger to Jolene Ann Dicus, both of Oak Grove.

Andrew Michael Scott to Samantha Sue Hrovat, both of Watertown.

David Andrew Soldner of Trenton to Libehela Emelina Motenalapi of Lesotho.

John Daniel Wondergem to Nicole Lynn Kohnke, both of Leroy.

Recommended for you

Load comments