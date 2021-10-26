Marriage licenses Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Oct 26, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage license with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson:Dale Lawrence Amundson to Tracey Lee Feucht, both of Mayville.Aaron James Erickson to Megan Lynn Frey, both of Beaver Dam.Joshua Lee Gerstner to Brandi Lee Kleiber, both of Watertown.Liam Anthony Goral to Emma Elaine Garris, both of Beaver Dam.Justice Daniel David Green of Beaver Dam to Maria Jose Holschbah of Waupun.Andrew Preston Hisel to Elizabeth Audrey Cronin, both of Randolph.Mark Charles Hoffman to Debra Dee Sommers, both of Beaver Dam.Caleb Joseph Malchow to Madeline Marie Mallow, both of Lowell.Jose Ricardo Neira medina to Lisa Marie Berry, both of Beaver Dam.Nickolas Pizano to Tiffani Amber Castillo, both of Beaver Dam.Joseph Richard Ruegsegger to Jolene Ann Dicus, both of Oak Grove.Andrew Michael Scott to Samantha Sue Hrovat, both of Watertown.David Andrew Soldner of Trenton to Libehela Emelina Motenalapi of Lesotho.John Daniel Wondergem to Nicole Lynn Kohnke, both of Leroy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Nashotah woman sentenced to jail for injuring motorist while driving drunk Ashippun man sentenced to 80 years in prison New Creek gymnasium to get Berres name Watertown man found guilty of sixth OWI Highway 16 to be closed for month Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.