There is an immediate need for a volunteer driver for the Jefferson County Senior Dining Program service delivering meals to homes just outside of the City of Fort Atkinson limits. Mileage reimbursement is available as a volunteer driver. Make a difference in providing meals for those that may struggle to get them otherwise. For more information contact the senior dining program at the senior center 920-728-4756.
Canasta for everyone
A canasta group plays at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. There is no cost to play. The group plays regular canasta as explained in Hoyle’s card game rules. Interested individuals can stop in on Tuesday to check it out.
Euchre scores
Scores from May 10 are first, Judy Torgerson 73; second, Betty Gilbertson 64; third, Rolland Altreuter, Rollie Carothers and Betty Kutz 54; and sixth, Arlene Phillips 53.
500 Game
Scores are from May 5, first, Roger Gross 2,540; second, Barb Tabat 2,130; third, Joanne Gross 1,930. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead
Sheepshead is played at 1 p.m. Friday. Scores from May 6 are first, Nancy Walbrandt 57; second, Herb Papenfus 48; third, Randy Hoef and Tim Baker 47; fifth, Jim Pick 45; sixth, Judy Torgerson and Joanne Gross 44.
Wii bowling
Wii bowling is held on Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher have individual game scores listed. Series scores are listed over 550. Scores from May 9: Glorine Christensen 722 (216,268, 238), Marlene Dianich 698 (254, 255, 189), Joanne Gross 644, Lori Gaber 640, Kay Falk 639, Roger Gross 615, Terry Bowes 607, Sandy Basich 604, Bunny Brown 551.
Dartball
Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Game results from May 6: The Buffalos won the first two games before the Walruses took the last one. The Walruses actually out hit the Buffalos overall 31-29 but came up on the short end of the runs in games 1 and 2. Charlie Danielson drew a rare walk and Gale Puerner hit a home run. Chuck Truman led all batters with 10 hits on the day for the Walruses.
Texas Hold Em
Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. Scores from May 5, first, Farnsworth; second, Diana Baumann; third, Jon Hundt.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert St. The phone number is 920-563-7773. The senior center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com. Senior center Director Chris Nye can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or the program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
