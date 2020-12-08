OCONOMOWOC — “It’s what we can do, to provide people with food,” said Feeding America representative Dale Kjensrud after 225 families were served last week.
The monthly food distribution system at Shorehaven’s warehouse location serves as the platform for families to receive their food November through April.
The City of Oconomowoc provides the Roosevelt Park shelter as distribution site for the spring and summer months.
“We’re fortunate we have these host sites. It serves as a great value for Feeding America,” said Kjensrud.
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s Mobile Pantry Program brings healthy food directly to high-need areas. Refrigerated trucks transport the food in pre-packed boxes.
Our Savior’s and St. Paul’s Lutheran Churches organize the delivery, sorting and dispersing of food allocations.
Due to COVID restrictions, patrons stay in their cars and food is brought out and loaded. Protective gear is worn by all volunteers.
“We had 33 volunteers Friday but we can always use more,” said Kjensrud. “Some could have been pursuing the mighty buck for deer hunting. We always have more than just our church volunteers. People come from Wales and Dousman to help.”
Customers were treated to a dozen eggs and a pound of butter, ground beef, turkey and vegetables. “So many expressed how thankful they were,” said Kjensrud.
“Any many mentioned how they never imagined themselves in a food line….These are tough times. People are hurting. Many say they’re out of work and can’t pay their bills. And here we are, it’s Christmas,” he said.
The Feeding America advocate said he never tires of the community outreach.
“It just reminds us of how we can all help, even a little. That’s one thing we can do, is to make sure people have food on their table,” said Kjensrud.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.