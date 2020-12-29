Every year during the holiday season Watertown and Waterloo Piggly Wiggly grocery stores raise money to donate back to those who need assistance with food in the Watertown and Waterloo communities.
It is made possible by the generosity of Piggly Wiggly’s customers and employees.
Store owners Jeff and Cindy Tate started the fundraiser this year with uncertainty on how it would be received by the community. They were overwhelmed by the generosity of the customers.
During the 2020 Holiday Meal Fundraiser campaign, more than $29,000 was raised in six weeks. Spurred by the customers and the need in the communities during 2020, the Tates donated an additional amount to make the total $35,000.
In Watertown, the organizations that will be receiving funds include the Watertown Food Pantry, Watertown Family Aid, Bread and Roses, Loaves and Fishes, Elks Christmas Dinner, Moose Lodge Thanksgiving Dinner, Santa Inc., and Salvation Army.
In Waterloo, the organizations that will be receiving funds include the Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, Reeseville Gathering Source, Waterloo Groceries for Growth, and the Little Free Pantry in Marshall.
