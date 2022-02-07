Christ United Methodist Church will honor Carol Erickson by presenting two piano scholarships in her name.

One scholarship is to be given to a high school student for attending a summer camp for piano.

The other is to be awarded to a college student for continuing education on piano or organ in the field of music.

Applications have been sent to area piano teachers and to music instructors at Watertown High School. Interested applicants may also receive an application by calling 920-988-1204.

Deadline for sending applications is Feb. 25.

