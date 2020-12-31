The Watertown Senior & Community Center will be holding a book and puzzle exchange on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be a table of books and puzzles outside. Visitors can pull up in front of the building, or in the parking lot, and look through the books and puzzles.

Patrons may feel free to take home one or two at a time. They may also return books and puzzles. There will be a place for returns.

The center will do this program weekly on Wednesdays, as weather permits.

