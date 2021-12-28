JUNEAU — Do you ever wonder why ‘snow’ rhymes with ‘slow’? If you have ever slipped into the ditch, one would know why, said Brian R. Field, Dodge County highway commissioner.

Winter driving requires some common sense habits such as:

• Travel only when necessary.

• If traveling is necessary, plan extra time and drive slowly.

• Always be prepared to react to changing conditions on winter roads such as drifting, scattered slippery spots, slippery bridges, and slippery ramps.

• Inspect your vehicle for items such as good all-season or snow tires, good windshield wipers and fluid, and winter safety kit.

• Dress for the weather. Proper footwear and extra warm clothes are important items to have when driving on winter roads.

• Give snow removal/salting trucks/graders and loaders ample room to do their jobs safely (stay back 200 feet).

An important thought, most of the time is snow does not cause accidents; driving too fast in snow causes accidents, Field said.

He encourages drivers to slow down and have a safe winter season.

Recommended for you

Load comments