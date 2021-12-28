Winter driving safety tips Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Dec 28, 2021 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNEAU — Do you ever wonder why ‘snow’ rhymes with ‘slow’? If you have ever slipped into the ditch, one would know why, said Brian R. Field, Dodge County highway commissioner.Winter driving requires some common sense habits such as:• Travel only when necessary.• If traveling is necessary, plan extra time and drive slowly.• Always be prepared to react to changing conditions on winter roads such as drifting, scattered slippery spots, slippery bridges, and slippery ramps.• Inspect your vehicle for items such as good all-season or snow tires, good windshield wipers and fluid, and winter safety kit.• Dress for the weather. Proper footwear and extra warm clothes are important items to have when driving on winter roads.• Give snow removal/salting trucks/graders and loaders ample room to do their jobs safely (stay back 200 feet).An important thought, most of the time is snow does not cause accidents; driving too fast in snow causes accidents, Field said.He encourages drivers to slow down and have a safe winter season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man found guilty of burglarizing apartment Dodge County HR director resigns 10 Questions - Owen Harris How to handle ‘Are you vaccinated?’ Watertown man in court for illicit images of children Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
