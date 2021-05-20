Turner Hall will host a take out only ham dinner on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The menu includes scalloped potatoes, ham, vegetable, cole slaw and dinner roll.
The cost is $9.50 cash.
To place an order, call Dawn at 920-390-2066, or Doris at 920-285-8351 or Turner Hall at 261-5481.
All orders must be placed by 6 p.m. Saturday.
