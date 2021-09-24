JEFFERSON — For those confused about Medicare, a Jefferson County benefit specialist will be at the Jefferson Senior Center at 10 a.m. Tuesday to talk about the basic of Medicare and how it relates to the open enrollment period coming up from Oct. 13 to Dec. 7.
She will talk about the prescription coverage aspect and how open enrollment is good for that program. She will also talk about Senior Care which is another prescription drug option for Wisconsin.
Bunco will be played at 1 p.m. Monday. Cost is $1. The person with the most Buncos wins $10. The prize money will be split if there is a tie.
The book discussion group will meet on Monday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. The group will discuss the book, “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn. The book is available at the public library.
The Write Your Own Story group will meet on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. The topic of the month is Halloween – how did you celebrate as a child? One can share their story or come to listen to others. A Bon Ton Bakery treat will be served along with coffee, hot chocolate or juice.
The final picnic lunch bunch will be held at noon on Wednesday at the Tensfeldt Park pavilion. However, the center will continue with the “Sandwich Group” meeting on Wednesdays at noon at the senior center great room beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
There will be a one hour learn to play ukulele session on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. Kellen Roggenback will be the leader/teacher.
Every Tuesday at 9 a.m. the center offers walking in and around the building and some toning movement with Norm Matzinger.
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road. For more information, call 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
