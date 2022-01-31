The Watertown Public Library is open.
Some things to note are the original Carnegie entrance on Main Street will be locked at 5 p.m. The other entrances (the new Main Street entrance and the south entrance off the parking lot) will remain open throughout library hours.
The drive thru book drop off of South Washington Street is open 24/7.
Masks will be required for all those attending programs, ages 2 and older.
In celebration of the new expansion, the library board has decided to be a fine free library. The library has not been charging overdue fines since the beginning of the pandemic and it will now be a permanent policy. Fees will still be applied for damaged or lost material. Being fine free provides greater library access to those who may not use the library out of fear of fines. The library is in the process of removing all existing fines.
A writers workshop is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 8. The workshop will meet once a month for all ages wanting to improve writing and share their writing pieces. There will be a mix of short lessons, practice writings, and small group work, as well as sharing and critiquing individual pieces. In past years, the library has put together a class book of the writings and sponsored a contest. This program is led by local author and retired English teacher, Fran Milburn.
A Character Chase Scavenger Hunt for children is being held through Feb. 28. Patrons can visit the TalkReadPlay Center to join in the Character Chase Scavenger Hunt all month. To get started, stop by the children’s desk and then find all of the favorite book characters hiding in the TalkReadPlay Center. Participants who find all of the characters will earn a prize.
Little University Storytime will be held Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. There will be books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music and movement! Storytime is the same theme each week so come whichever day works best for your schedule.
Baby Bounce will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. Every week there will be songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, and free play. Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome.
Reading with Rover will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Visit the TalkReadPlay Center to read with specially trained therapy dogs every first and third Thursday of the month. Stop in, pick a few books, and curl up with a furry friend to read.
Mad Science will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 12. It will be the first family event in the new library. Mad Science will share exciting, fun science experiments with families. The program is for all ages and registration is required to attend. This program, “Fire and Ice”, includes science fun for everyone.
Club Lego will return at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at 3:30 p.m. Every other week this spring, the children’s room staff will have LEGO Building Challenges. Each person will get a bag of LEGOs to complete the challenge and build with friends.
Hooks & Needles will be offered for adults every Monday, beginning Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. Every Monday knitters and crocheters of all skill levels can work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill. Bring hooks or needles as yarn will be provided.
The Book Worms Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. The library is teaming up with the senior center to bring a new book club to town. The Bookworms Book Club will meet the second Monday of each month at the senior center, 514 S. First St. at 1 p.m. In February, the group will be discussing “Into the Wild” by Jon Krakauer.
