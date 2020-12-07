To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099, weather permitting.

Monday, Dec. 7 — Walking, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 8 – Closed

Wednesday, Dec. 9 — Walking, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; book/puzzle exchange, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10 — Bingo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11 — Walking, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12 — Closed

Sunday, Dec. 13 — Closed

