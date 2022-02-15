LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills FFA Alumni will hold its annual card party Sunday at the Lake Mills High School.

Registration opens at noon and there is a $5 entry fee for people who will be playing cards. Sheepshead and euchre games will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Lunch will be served following cards. There will be a silent auction, live auction and 50/50 raffle at the event. Children can join for free to play UNO and other games during the card party.

Proceeds benefit the Lake Mills FFA program.

