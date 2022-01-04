Healthy eating is on the minds of many people at the start of a new year. One road block to healthy eating each January is the start of the National Football League playoffs, which culminate with the big game each February.
Appetizers, sandwiches and other game day offerings often prioritize taste over nutrition. However, by rethinking some game day staples, it’s easy to put a twist on popular favorites to make them lower in calories and fat and more nutritious.
This year skip the calorie-laden potato skins for “Sausage-Stuffed Red Potatoes,” which are just as delicious. Try this recipe, courtesy of “Taste of Home Healthy Cooking Cookbook” from Taste of Home Kitchens.
Sausage-Stuffed Red Potatoes
Makes 16 appetizers
8 small red potatoes
1 pound Italian turkey sausage links, casings removed
½ cup chopped sweet red pepper
4 green onions, chopped
9 teaspoons minced fresh parsley, divided
⅓ cup shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese
1. Scrub and pierce potatoes; place on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave, uncovered, on high for 8 to 9 minutes or until tender, turning once.
2. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook sausage and pepper over medium heat until sausage is no longer pink. Add onions and 4 1⁄2 teaspoons parsley; cook 1 to 2 minutes longer. Remove from the heat; stir in cheese. Cut each potato in half lengthwise. Scoop out 1 tablespoon pulp (save for another use).
3. Spoon about 2 tablespoons sausage mixture into each half. Place on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave on high for 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with remaining parsley.
