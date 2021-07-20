OCONOMOWOC — The Alzheimer’s Support Group resumes on the Shorehaven campus beginning Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the Center for Life Enrichment Roehl Auditorium.
The group will resume meeting in person the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at 1306 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc.
These meetings are designed for sharing, listening, connecting, and supporting for caregivers. The group offers peer or professionally led groups for caregivers, individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease. All support groups are facilitated by trained individuals.
“We’re proud to return to hosting this group as a viable and significant community resource,” said facilitator Jamie Milaeger, coordinator for Shorehaven’s Life@Home program. “We recognize a crucial need for caregivers to reach out and connect with people in similar life situations, to explore, to rejuvenate and to grow.”
Refreshments will be served. No RSVP is required. Contact Milaeger at 262-560-6960 or email jmilaeger@lho.org to learn more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.